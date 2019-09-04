Wizkid Slams Celebrities Over Dumb Comments On Xenophobia

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has slammed celebrities for what he calls dumb, stupid comments they have been making on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa.

Wizkid
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid,

This is coming after 2baba and Hushpuppi attacked each other on social media over the silence of celebrities concerning the attacks.

Wizkid slammed other celebrities by asking them to watch what they say because people are dying due to the xenophobic attacks.

See his tweet below:

