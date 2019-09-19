Wizkid Warns Youths To ‘Stay Off Drugs’

Nigerian Singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has taken to his Twitter handle to share a simple message to his teeming followers.

The 29-year-old, who many see as a role model, pleaded with his fans to live a healthy life by staying off drug abuse.

He tweeted:
“Stay off drugs kids! Please.”

The afro-pop singer who has gained global recognition and is definitely becoming the face of afro-music in the global music scene.

In his recently released single, Wizkid is tapping into his love for the streets in ‘Ghetto Love’.

