Wizkid Warns Youths To ‘Stay Off Drugs’

Nigerian Singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has taken to his Twitter handle to share a simple message to his teeming followers.
The 29-year-old, who many see as a role model, pleaded with his fans to live a healthy life by staying off drug abuse.
He tweeted:
“Stay off drugs kids! Please.”
The afro-pop singer who has gained global recognition and is definitely becoming the face of afro-music in the global music scene.
In his recently released single, Wizkid is tapping into his love for the streets in ‘Ghetto Love’.
See The Tweet Here:
