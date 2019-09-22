Wole Soyinka Blasts Buhari Over New Charges Against Sowore

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the new charges levied against Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, by describing the action as confirmation of the unprecedented level of paranoia by the current administration.

Speaking via a statement which he made from abroad where he is currently vacating, the respected literary icon added that he could not believe the news at first when he heard it.

He made the comment after the Federal Government of Nigeria filed a 7 count charge against Omoyele Sowore a day to the expiration of the 45-day detention order.

The new charges borders on treasonable felony, insulting President Buhari and money laundering.

His words: