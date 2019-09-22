Wole Soyinka Blasts Buhari Over New Charges Against Sowore

by Eyitemi
Wole Soyinka, President Buhari
Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the new charges levied against Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, by describing the action as confirmation of the unprecedented level of paranoia by the current administration.

Speaking via a statement which he made from abroad where he is currently vacating, the respected literary icon added that he could not believe the news at first when he heard it.

He made the comment after the Federal Government of Nigeria filed a 7 count charge against Omoyele Sowore a day to the expiration of the 45-day detention order.

The new charges borders on treasonable felony, insulting President Buhari and money laundering.

His words:

 “This is utterly depressing news. So, the Sowore affair has moved beyond harassment and taken on a sinister direction. Outside the country where I happened to be engaged at the moment, I can testify that the immediate reaction around me was to dismiss this as yet another grotesque product of fake news, of which Nigerians have become the greatest practitioners. I confess that I also joined in this school of thought – at the start.

“Further checks have however confirmed that this government has indeed attained an unprecedented level of paranoia. I do not believe that the Justice department itself believes in these improbable charges, as formally publicised. So, once again, we inscribe in our annals another season of treasonable felony, History still guards some lessons we have yet to digest, much less from which to learn. Welcome to the Club, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.”

 

 

