Woman Flees As 60-Year-Old Lover Dies During Sex Romp In Lagos

by Eyitemi
File photo of a man and a woman in bed
River Bank hotel in Ijoroa-Badia area of Lagos state was thrown into great confusion after a 60-year-old man named Adio reportedly died while having with his mistress who escaped from the hotel premises after the incident.

Narrating what happened to men of the Ijoroa divisional police post, the hotel manager, John Chuks, said before the hotel staff could regroup to find out what was happening the mistress had fled the scene.

His words:

“Both Adio and the woman were regular customers, so on the day of the incident, they both came around 8am to book a room for short-time rest. Immediately payment was made, I issued a receipt to Adio and gave him the key to one of the rooms. Afterwards, I left the reception to attend a morning devotion at a church opposite the hotel. Almost all members of staff of the hotel attend the devotion before business will commence for the day.

“As the devotion was going on, Chuks suddenly rushed to inform us that he suspected that something strange had happened because of the way a woman rushed out from one of the rooms and ran out of the hotel. We quickly chased after her, but it was too late.

“If someone was at the reception, the woman wouldn’t have escaped, because the receptionist would have asked for Adio when the woman was leaving. But the cleaner, who was fortunate to have seen her while running away, came to call us instead of chasing after her to prevent her escape.

“When we went back to the room to find out what had happened, we saw Adio lying naked on the bed and on close examination, we realised that he was dead. We also found the tissue paper that both of them used during their romp on the floor, while the man’s clothes were on the table. I suspect that the woman quickly dressed up and rushed out of the room after Adio died.”

