Woman Poops On Supermarket Floor Then Walks Out Like Nothing Happened (Video)

by Amaka

A surveillance footage shows the moment a woman knelt down to poop on a supermarket floor but left like nothing happened.

The woman seen taking a dump on the floor
In the video which is currently trending online, a white woman can be seen walking in a haste down the aisle towards the back of stack of goods where she eventually squats to poop on the floor.

The lady then stands up and walks away like nothing happened.

The owner of the shop, who was going through the surveillance footage, can be heard blasting the woman at the background.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
supermarket, White Woman
0

