Woman Stabs Lover To Death Over Daughter’s Birthday Party In Lagos

Stella Peter, 23, has been arrested by men of the Homicide Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death her live-in lover, Bala Haruna, over his refusal to release money for their daughter’s birthday party in the Surulere area of the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Tuesday, Haruna’s refusal to release money for the party led to an argument between the duo, which provoked Stella to the point where she attacked Haruna with a knife and stabbed him to death.

Elkana said, “On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, around 6am, homicide detectives from the Surulere Division arrested one Stella Peter, 23, for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna, 25, to death. The couple, who were not actually married, lived together at No. 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, for three years and had a baby, who just turned one.

“An argument ensued between them, which turned violent, and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back, which led to his death. The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.

“Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, have taken over the investigation. The suspect confessed to the crime. She will be charged for murder.”