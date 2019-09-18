Woman Stabs Lover To Death Over Daughter’s Birthday Party In Lagos

by Verity
Image result for Woman, 23, Stabs Lover To Death For Refusing To Contribute To Daughter's Birthday Party
Stellar

Stella Peter, 23, has been arrested by men of the Homicide Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death her live-in lover, Bala Haruna, over his refusal to release money for their daughter’s birthday party in the Surulere area of the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Tuesday, Haruna’s refusal to release money for the party led to an argument between the duo, which provoked Stella to the point where she attacked Haruna with a knife and stabbed him to death.

Elkana said, “On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, around 6am, homicide detectives from the Surulere Division arrested one Stella Peter, 23, for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna, 25, to death. The couple, who were not actually married, lived together at No. 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, for three years and had a baby, who just turned one.

Read Also: Police Advise Ladies On How To Avoid Being Killed By Serial Killer In Hotel

“An argument ensued between them, which turned violent, and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back, which led to his death. The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.

“Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, have taken over the investigation. The suspect confessed to the crime. She will be charged for murder.”

Tags from the story
Bala Elkana
0

You may also like

Power Reforms: FG Revokes N4bn Manitoba TCN Deal … Manitoba Cries Foul

Several Nigerian universities do not have enough PhD holders as lecturers – University Don

NMA Vows Total Nationwide Strike From July 1

ICC Clears Jang Of Genocide In Allegations Over 2008 Jos Crisis

Uduaghan Named Vanguard Man Of The Year

Northern Govs Harassment: Northern Youth Group Insists Wike, Protesters Must Tender Public Apology

Rivers Rerun: APC Wins Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency

Congo Army Enters Last Major Rebel Stronghold

Flooding: Six Communities In Rivers State Submerged After Heavy Downpour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *