Woman Steals Neighbour’s Baby Because She Couldn’t Give Birth To Male Child

The Ado Ekiti police command has arrested a lady who stole a 2-month old baby from her neighbor because she doesn’t have a male child of hers.

The suspect was said to have tricked the baby’s mother simply identified as Fumilayo to follow her to the state’s secretariat to collect some relief materials which was being disbursed by the state government before asking the unsuspecting mum to help her buy recharge card.

The mother of the baby gave her the baby while she went for the card but she returned and could not find the suspect.

Upon her arrest, she confessed to stealing the baby because of her inability to give her own husband a male child which has made the man married another wife and planning to throw her out of the house.