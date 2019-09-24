Woman Who Served Devil For 990 Years Says Football Is The Game Of The ”Antichrist” (PHOTOS)

by Eyitemi
Woman who served satan for 990 years
Woman who served satan for 990 years

A social media user who claims his neighbour seems not to like him but greets them anyway has shared that after trying to get along with them, he received a book from them which views the game of football as ”Anti-Christ.”

According to a copy of the book which was written by A.A Funmilayo, a self-acclaimed ”woman who served the devil for 990 years,” the game of football is connected with a god which is not the conventional God.

Read Also: Maradona Reveals Advice He Gave Lionel Messi That Turned Him Into Football god

The book added that the god of soccer is a deity in Brazil.

What the user shared:

More pages from the book below:

 

