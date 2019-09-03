Women Group Commends Police For Disrupting Bobrisky’s Party

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

The National Council for Women Society (NCWS) has reacted to the recent disruption of Borisky’s birthday party by the Nigerian police.

The women’s society  applauded Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for attacking Nigerian transgender celebrity, “Bobrisky”.

Read Also: Why We Sealed Off Bobrisky’s Birthday Venue: Police Spokesman

President of NCWS, Dr Laraba Shoda, via a statement issued through Runsewe’s media aide, Frank Meke said;

”It is regrettable and strange for Bobrisky to publicly declare that he has 24 boy friends in high places as he stated on his Instagram handle. he is as an evil man who must be stopped.” she said.

Shoda went on to urge Nigerian government and all well-meaning citizens to speak up against the lifestyle as it has effects on children and the future of the nation.  ”The protection of our noble cultural heritage and national image is of paramount importance to us all,” she said.

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Dr Laraba Shoda, Olusegun Runsewe
0

You may also like

Meningitis kills one, injures four in Jigawa state

Police

Sad: One Killed And Scores Injured As Police Open Fire At A Bus-stop

Boko Haram is a Result of Bad Governance, says Amaechi

President Buhari

BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria With Wife After Lesser Hajj In Saudi (Photos)

Check out Wizkid’s ‘uncommon’ breakfast

Yakubu Dogara hails President Muhammadu Buhari administration

Married woman cries in pain after she gets stuck with lover during sex

Married woman cries in pain after she gets stuck with lover during sex

Facts you did not know about the River Nile

Alfa dupes lady of N500,000 after engaging her in “1-month sex deliverance”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *