Women Group Commends Police For Disrupting Bobrisky’s Party

The National Council for Women Society (NCWS) has reacted to the recent disruption of Borisky’s birthday party by the Nigerian police.

The women’s society applauded Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for attacking Nigerian transgender celebrity, “Bobrisky”.

President of NCWS, Dr Laraba Shoda, via a statement issued through Runsewe’s media aide, Frank Meke said;

”It is regrettable and strange for Bobrisky to publicly declare that he has 24 boy friends in high places as he stated on his Instagram handle. he is as an evil man who must be stopped.” she said.

Shoda went on to urge Nigerian government and all well-meaning citizens to speak up against the lifestyle as it has effects on children and the future of the nation. ”The protection of our noble cultural heritage and national image is of paramount importance to us all,” she said.