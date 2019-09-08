Women, Muslims Protest Against ‘Orò Festival’ In Lagos

According to a video making rounds online, Muslims and women were seen protesting against “Orò festival” in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Orò is an annual traditional practice that forbids women and non-participating people from stepping out during the ritual as it is only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives to the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.

People practising Islamic religion, alongside women filed out in their numbers, thus, breaking the curfew on the day of the Oro festival to protest against the festival.

Watch the video below: