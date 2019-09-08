Women, Muslims Protest Against ‘Orò Festival’ In Lagos

by Amaka

According to a video making rounds online, Muslims and women were seen protesting against “Orò festival” in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The muslims and women protesting against Oro festival
The Protesters

Orò is an annual traditional practice that forbids women and non-participating people from stepping out during the ritual as it is only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives to the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.

People practising Islamic religion, alongside women filed out in their numbers, thus, breaking the curfew on the day of the Oro festival to protest against the festival.

Read Also: Photos From BamBam And TeddyA’s Traditional Wedding

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Ikorodu, Oro festival
0

You may also like

Why Jonathan Sacked Abba Months After APC Asked For It

COREN Advocates Death Penalty For Owners Of Collapsed Buildings

Abuja road named after Patience Jonathan

NAF Plane Crash Tragic, Hazards Associated With Flying, Says CAS

Taraba State House Of Assembly Summons Medical Doctor For Disclosing Suntai’s Health Status

Abuja–Kaduna Rail To Be Completed In December — FG

Two Brothers Die As Cow Causes Road Crash

Why Tambuwal’s Silent On 2015 – Associate

Entries Open for Etisalat Prize for Innovation 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *