Women Should Be Allowed To Fight Insecurity: Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has asked that the Nigerian armed forces should allow women to participate equally with their male counterparts  in the fight against insecurity.

According to the wife of the president, the armed forces has psychologically oppressed military women by limiting their participation in the fight against insecurity.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the defence headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security at the National Defence College, Abuja, on Thursday, she said:

“The security issues bedeviling our country still abound probably because we are yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potential of women for operational effectiveness. Women possess the traits of patience, perseverance, and passion,” she said.

“There is a need for the reformulation of laws and policies that border on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment. The wide margin and lack of flexibility in structures based on gender should be abridged.

“Women are restricted to careers within supportive mustering of military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare. I join the military women to take exception to such psychological oppression.”

