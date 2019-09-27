Worker Stabs Former Employer For Sacking Him In Ogun

A 27-year-old young man has been arrested by the Ogun state police command whose name has been given as Ebuka Everest, for attacking his former employer, Theresa Nnamdi.

According to reports, Ebuka was recently sacked by Nnamdi from her farm after he was caught stealing.

A statement from the state police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspect tied the legs of his former employer and stabbed her multiple times and robbed her of her belongings.

“The arrest of the suspect followed a distress call received by policemen at Mowe division around 4:30 p.m. that armed robbers have invaded the house of Mrs Theresa Nnamdi at Association Estate opposite Jehova Witness Church in Mowe and held the occupants of the house hostage.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Mowe division SP Marvis Jayeola mobilized his anti-robbery team and moved to the scene, cordoned off the house and subsequently arrested one Ebuka Everest who had stabbed the woman on her right hand before tying her legs with rope and covered her mouth with cloth which he tore from her bedsheet.

“The suspect who worked in the fish farm of his victim before he was sacked due to his shady character, first went to the fish farm where he stabbed the farm manager severally before coming to attack the woman in her house and forced her to transfer the sum of #40,000 to his account.

“He equally ransacked the woman’s room and made away with her laptop, the sum of #5,000 cash, phones and other valuable before he was arrested by the police with the help of members of the public. On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have worked with the victim (employer) for four months and that he was living with the family throughout that period.

“He stated further that his problem started when he was swindled of his four months’ salary by an online scammer who promised to help him travel abroad but ended up collecting his four months salary and blocking him online” the statement read.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect will be charged to court soon.