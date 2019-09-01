World Karate Champion, Leighandre Jegels, Murdered By Boyfriend

Leighandre Jegels, world karate, continental, and SA boxing female champion, has been murdered.

According to reports, Jegels was killed on Friday by her police officer boyfriend whom she had a protection order against.

According to report, Jegels’ mother was also shot in the attack and has been rushed to an East London hospital.

Police have since arrested the 37-year-old boyfriend after the white Mercedes-Benz he had been driving was involved in an accident.

Jegels reportedly lived with the accused in Cove Rock until she obtained a protection order against him.