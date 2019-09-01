World Karate Champion, Leighandre Jegels, Murdered By Boyfriend

by Temitope Alabi
Leighandre Jegels
Leighandre Jegels

Leighandre Jegels, world karate, continental, and SA boxing female champion, has been murdered.

According to reports, Jegels was killed on Friday by her police officer boyfriend whom she had a protection order against.

Read Also: [Domestic Violence]: Man who was allegedly stabbed by his wife shares his side of the story

According to report, Jegels’ mother was also shot in the attack and has been rushed to an East London hospital.

Police have since arrested the 37-year-old boyfriend after the white Mercedes-Benz he had been driving was involved in an accident.

Jegels reportedly lived with the accused in Cove Rock until she obtained a protection order against him.

Tags from the story
East London hospital, Leighandre Jegels
0

You may also like

Little Girl Abducted From Winners’ Chapel Found After Two Years

Former Sex Worker

Pastor Gifts Former Sex Worker One Million Naira In Rivers

Terrorism: Jonathan Lauds Renewed Commitment From Neighbours

‘83K is too much for the average Nigerian, let’s be honest’ – social media reacts to Nigerian who got ditched by her date

NSCDC Rescues 9-Year-Old Boy, Chained, Tortured By Church In Ogun

Nigerians Take The War Against Terrorism To Facebook

Security Operatives Foil Planned Attack In Kaduna, Arrest Five Boko Haram Suspects

Nigeria’s Poorest States Are In The North – Report

Ohanaeze: Nwabueze, Okorocha Acting Yoruba Script

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *