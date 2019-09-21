World’s First Vagina Museum Opens In London

The first museum dedicated solely to the vagina is set to open in London come November after a crowdfunding campaign raised almost £50,000 (about $62,000).

Zoe Williams told CNN., the development and marketing manager of the museum told CNN that the museum will educate visitors about vulvas and vaginas.

Founder Florence Schechter developed the concept for the Vagina Museum after discovering a museum dedicated to joysticks in Iceland.

“As this is the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, we didn’t quite know what to expect in terms of interest and were delighted with the £50,000 we raised,” Williams said.

The museum will launch in a temporary location in London’s Camden Market, with an exhibition entitled “Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them.” The exhibition is aimed at challenging the “pervasive myths” about the vagina and vulva, Williams said, “such as that vaginas and vulva need to be cleaned through the use of bespoke feminine cleaning products; however, the vagina is completely self-cleaning.”

“We want to give everyone the confidence to talk about a perfectly normal part of the anatomy,” Williams explained, citing a study from cancer research charity The Eve Appeal that found 65% of young women and girls in the UK struggled to use the words “vagina” or “vulva.”

“There’s nothing shameful or offensive about vulvas and vaginas,” she said. “They’re a part of the body that should be celebrated!”