World’s First Vagina Museum Opens In London

by Temitope Alabi
Vagina Museum
Vagina Museum

The first museum dedicated solely to the vagina is set to open in London come November after a crowdfunding campaign raised almost £50,000 (about $62,000).

Zoe Williams told CNN., the development and marketing manager of the museum told CNN that the museum will educate visitors about vulvas and vaginas.

Read Also: African American Museum Founder, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, Found Dead In Trunk Of Car

Founder Florence Schechter developed the concept for the Vagina Museum after discovering a museum dedicated to joysticks in Iceland.

“As this is the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, we didn’t quite know what to expect in terms of interest and were delighted with the £50,000 we raised,” Williams said.

The museum will launch in a temporary location in London’s Camden Market, with an exhibition entitled “Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them.” The exhibition is aimed at challenging the “pervasive myths” about the vagina and vulva, Williams said, “such as that vaginas and vulva need to be cleaned through the use of bespoke feminine cleaning products; however, the vagina is completely self-cleaning.”

“We want to give everyone the confidence to talk about a perfectly normal part of the anatomy,” Williams explained, citing a study from cancer research charity The Eve Appeal that found 65% of young women and girls in the UK struggled to use the words “vagina” or “vulva.”

“There’s nothing shameful or offensive about vulvas and vaginas,” she said. “They’re a part of the body that should be celebrated!”

Tags from the story
Vagina Museum
0

You may also like

5 Signs Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Love You, Even Though He Claims To

6 Common Fights between Newly Wed Couples and Their Solutions

5 Things To Do In Your First 5 Years Of Marriage

100 Tips To Weight Loss: Losing That First 5KG – Part 3

What To Do When A Dog Attacks While Running.

Must Read: How To Manage Fear

Amazing Uses Of Laughter to Build Successful Relationships

10 Marriage DAMAGING Mistakes That’ll Lead One Of You To Cheat

‘My Husband Would Ask Me To Sleep On The Mat Whenever He Brings Another Woman Home’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *