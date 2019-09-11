Worry Not, We Shall Overcome, Says Dino Melaye Amid Political Trouble

Senator Dino Melaye is no doubt in serious political trouble for two main reasons. Firstly, the election petition tribunal sacked him and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West senatorial district which he represents in the National Assembly.

Secondly, he lost the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in Kogi state which held recently.

Amid all these, the controversial politician took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself receiving some associates and captioned it: ”Worry Not, we shall overcome.”

See what he posted below: