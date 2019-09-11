Worry Not, We Shall Overcome, Says Dino Melaye Amid Political Trouble

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye and associates
Dino Melaye and associates

Senator Dino Melaye is no doubt in serious political trouble for two main reasons. Firstly, the election petition tribunal sacked him and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West senatorial district which he represents in the National Assembly.

Secondly, he lost the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in Kogi state which held recently.

Read AlsoI Am Ready To Die But I Will Expose You – Sahara Reporters Publisher ‘Blasts’ Dino Melaye

Amid all these, the controversial politician took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself receiving some associates and captioned it: ”Worry Not, we shall overcome.”

See what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Worry not, we shall overcome

A post shared by Senator Dino Melaye (SDM) (@dinomelaye) on Sep 11, 2019 at 3:17am PDT

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye
0

You may also like

N/West, S/West APC Leaders Find Amicable Resolution To Senate Presidency, Speakership Logjam

Uche Ogah Arrested By The EFCC

Kwankwaso Happy He Left PDP, Advocates Consensus Arrangement For APC

National Conference: Committee’ll Treat All Submitted Memoranda – Okurounmu

APC Appoints MKO Abiola’s Daughter, 2 Other Young Persons As BoT Members

Tinubu, Nigerians Deserve Commendation For Ensuring Change – House Of Reps Member-elect

What I Want Is To Rule Oyo For 8-Years, Says Ajimobi

Nigerians react to National Assembly’s move to impeach Buhari

Buhari Missed UN Meeting On Boko Haram Because It Was Not Official – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *