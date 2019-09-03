Xenephobia: South Africans Issue New Threats To Nigerians, Say Buhari Will Do Nothing About It

by Temitope Alabi
Xenophobia
Xenophobia attackers

A South African man has again caused a stir on social media after he took to Twitter to issue new threats.

Recall news filtered in few days ago that some Nigerians were attacked in South Africa and their properties set ablaze, well it seems the Xenophobic attackers are far from done.

Read Also: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In New Xenophobic Attack In South Africa

A South African by the name Thabang Mokoena tweeted;

“Tomorrow we fucking them up again and your govt wont do shit.”

Xenophobia
Xenophobia

His tweet has since gotten many talking and more celebrities speaking up against the attacks.

Tags from the story
Nigerian Government, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Buzzing Today: Kanye West Says 400 years of slavery was a choice

Police CSP dismissed from service for killing Enugu State Resident

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th July

Sadiq Daba to be flown abroad for treatment

FG summons US ambassador over Donald Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

LCCI: Nigeria will lose N150m daily, if Pengassan and Nupeng embark on strike

“Yahoo Boys Owe Me Money For Going To Prison On Their Behalf” – Nigeria Rapper, Naira Marley Reveals In New Video

8 Things Every Nigerian Remembers About Secondary School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *