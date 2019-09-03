Xenephobia: South Africans Issue New Threats To Nigerians, Say Buhari Will Do Nothing About It

A South African man has again caused a stir on social media after he took to Twitter to issue new threats.

Recall news filtered in few days ago that some Nigerians were attacked in South Africa and their properties set ablaze, well it seems the Xenophobic attackers are far from done.

A South African by the name Thabang Mokoena tweeted;

“Tomorrow we fucking them up again and your govt wont do shit.”

His tweet has since gotten many talking and more celebrities speaking up against the attacks.