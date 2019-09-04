Xenophobia: 3 Reasons Nigerians Need To Stop Attacking Shopriten — Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media commentator, has said that Nigerians need to stop the attack on Shoprite, a South African company operating in Nigeria, because of the xenophobic attack meted on Nigerians living in South Africa.
Speaking in an Instagram post, he said the attack needs to stop because of three reasons as highlighted below:
1. Nigerians are the owners of Shoprite franchise in Nigeria.
2. Nigerians are the workers employed to work in Shoprite, Nigeria.
3. The insurance company that would bear the loss are Nigerians.
Last night at Shoprite, Sangotedo. Nigerians were looting things from Shoprite. This is not right. We need to stop this. Nigerians are the ones that own the franchise of Shoprite in Nigeria, Nigerians are the workers employed to work in Shoprite in Nigeria. The insurance company that will bear these losses is owned by Nigerians. Do we think at all? Why must we always over do things with no dignity? We know there’s hunger in the land, but it should not result to robbery. Please STOP 🛑!!! Nigerians have missed the plot. 🤦🏽♂️. NIGERIANS ROBBING THEMSELVES.