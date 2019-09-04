Xenophobia: 3 Reasons Nigerians Need To Stop Attacking Shopriten — Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media commentator, has said that Nigerians need to stop the attack on Shoprite, a South African company operating in Nigeria, because of the xenophobic attack meted on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Speaking in an Instagram post, he said the attack needs to stop because of three reasons as highlighted below:

1. Nigerians are the owners of Shoprite franchise in Nigeria.

2. Nigerians are the workers employed to work in Shoprite, Nigeria.

3. The insurance company that would bear the loss are Nigerians.

