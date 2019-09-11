Xenophobia: 320 Nigerians To Be Evacuated From South Africa

by Temitope Alabi
xenophobia
Xenophobia

A new report has confirmed that the Nigerian government will evacuate the first batch of Nigerian returnees from South Africa on Wednesday

Out of the 600 Nigerians to be airlifted by Air Peace Airlines, 320 are expected to arrive the Murtala Muhamed International Airport, Ikeja at this morning.

Read Also: South African Government Can’t Do Anything About Xenophobic Attacks – Official

The Nigerian Consul-General, Godwin Adama, while confirming the news said;

“We are documenting people through the filling of relevant forms with information such as place of birth, state of origin, local government areas. We also check nationality and discourage wives with different nationalities to avoid bringing in other nationals. We equally discourage those wanting to take advantage of the flight.” he said

He added that the second batch will be evacuated on Thursday.

“The manifest for the first flight is ready and we are working on the next flight. The two missions are working together to make a success of the evacuation. Nigerians will be conveyed in buses from the two missions to the airport at early hours of the morning to ensure smooth operations.” he said.

0

