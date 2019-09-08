Xenophobia: 400 Nigerians Ready To Leave South Africa

More than 400 Nigerians are will to return back to the country following the recent xenophobic attacks, the Nigerian Mission in South Africa has said.

Nigeria’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, made this known in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adama affirmed also that Air Peace had offered to airlift Nigerians willing to return back to the country.

He revealed also that the first batch of Nigerians who are willing to return home will be repatriated on Wednesday.

“We have more than enough for that aircraft. Over 400 Nigerians have already registered; more are still coming,’’ he said.

Speaking also, the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, said: “We are documenting them. Those without travel documents, we shall provide them with Emergency Travel Certificates.

“There are other governmental procedures that we must observe. Relevant agencies of government in Nigeria must be informed and must be ready to receive the returnees.

“Hard work is now going on at the High Commission and Consulate in this regard. As soon as all procedures and relevant protocols are observed, the return is assured and guaranteed.

“A little more patience will be helpful. The response of Nigerians is just amazing,’’ Mr Bala said.

President, Nigeria Citizens Association, South Africa (NICASA), Ben Okoli, said many have indicated interest to return back, as their sources of income have been lost in the attacks.

Mr Okoli said: “The Consulate is sorting out the issue of documents. Nigerians are being registered and issued with the necessary travel documents to enable them make the trip to Lagos.

“Some lost their passports in their homes and businesses from the fire that gutted it, while others had their documents and properties stolen by the locals,’’ he said.

“The violence and hostility have ceased. Many Nigerians were, however, affected by the crisis and lots have been highly distressed with nothing to fall back on.

“So, some of those affected have decided to call it quits and go back to Nigeria.

“Presently, we are collating the data of Nigerians that are to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

“We have it on good record that the first batch will be leaving on Wednesday.’’