Xenophobia: Air Peace Offers Free Flights To Nigerians In South Africa

by Valerie Oke
Air Peace

Air Peace says it is offering free flights to Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home over the xenophobic attacks in the country.

This was made known by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs, in a statement on Wednesday.

Internet was on Monday set abuzz with heart wrenching reports and videos of Nigerians being murdered in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Nwonye said Air Peace volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria “free of charge.”

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture,” he statement added.

Read Also: Meet Simisola Ajibola, Pilot Who Saved 133 Lives By Landing Air Peace Plane Without Front Wheels

”Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.“

 

Tags from the story
Air Peace, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

About 35 Million Nigerians Lack Access to Formal Financial Services – Survey

FG to refund Zamfara State N56bn

NFF confirms Super Eagles clash against England at Wembley

Dream Team Yet To Be Paid Allowances

Fake Police Officer Arrested In Lagos

Ex Benue State governor charged with N3 billion fraud by the EFCC

Abomination: Father Drugs Daughter, Molests Her

Moji Olaiya died a natural death – Family

US and Saudi Arabia agree $110bn arms deals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *