Xenophobia: Air Peace Offers Free Flights To Nigerians In South Africa

Air Peace says it is offering free flights to Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home over the xenophobic attacks in the country.

This was made known by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs, in a statement on Wednesday.

Internet was on Monday set abuzz with heart wrenching reports and videos of Nigerians being murdered in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Nwonye said Air Peace volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria “free of charge.”

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture,” he statement added.

”Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.“