Xenophobia: Apologise to Nigeria, Ezekwesili Tells South African President

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has asked Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, to apologise to Nigerians and other countries whose citizens were at the receiving end in the recent xenophobic attacks.

Ezekwesili, alongside leaders of the Nigerian community in Cape Town, South Africa, in a communique issued after a meeting held to find solution to ceaseless attacks, urged the South African government to avoid making comments that could spark further attacks.

“It was unanimously agreed that the crisis is detrimental to the spirit of African renaissance, affirmation of black heritage, progress and development,” the communique read.

“Afrophobia compromises everything that the recently brokered intra-African trade – Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement — represents and aspires to deliver.

Read Also: South Africans Order Foreign Nationals To Leave Their Country

“Officials of the government of South Africa must immediately desist from making any further pejorative and incendiary comments targeting Nigerians and their country and instead publicly commit to taking preventive and surveillance measures that will foreclose a repeat of Afrophobic attacks of Nigerians and other African nationals.

“The President of South Africa, Cyril Remaphosa, should rise to the demands of leadership and reach out to the President of Nigeria to trigger the series of dialogue and actions necessary for swift de-escalation of the brewing conflict between their two countries.

“The President of South Africa should offer a sincere public apology to Nigeria, other countries affected by the attacks and the entire continent for the tragic hostility and harm perpetrated against their citizens.

“The President of South Africa should send a sharp signal to South Africans and the continent by visiting the victims of the Afrophobia attacks to empathize with and reassure them of their safety in South Africa and the government should consider paying compensations for losses sustained in the attacks.

“South Africa and Nigeria should agree on a mutual legal assistance cooperation scheme for tackling cases of crimes occurring among their citizens.”