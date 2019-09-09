Xenophobia: Armed South Africans Begin Protest, Ask Foreigners To Leave (VIDEO)

A video has emerged on the internet showing the current situation of things in South Africa.

In the video, South Africans nationals were seen wielding dangerous objects, chanting war songs and asking foreigners residing in the country to vacate.

As at the time of this report, Nigeria’s special envoy which visited South Africa has returned back but is yet to make public, the outcome of the visit.

Many have been calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take drastic steps against South Africa as a result of the xenophobic attacks meted on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Watch the video below: