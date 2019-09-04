Xenophobia Attack: Angry Protesters Storm Shoprite In Abuja

Protesters who claim to be angry, stormed Shoprite mall in Abuja as they block airport road to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

According to eyewitnesses who were at the scene, and have taken to social media to post live videos and photos of the attacks, hundreds of Nigerians were seen marching to Shoprite mall in Abuja to set the mall ablaze.

Although the Nigerian Police took control over the situation, preventing the protesters from attacking the mall as they fire teargas at the irate protesters, who in turn, burn tyres and light bonfires at the Shoprite outlet.