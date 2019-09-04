Xenophobia Attack: Angry Protesters Storm Shoprite In Abuja

by Onyinye
Abuja

Protesters who claim to be angry, stormed Shoprite mall in Abuja as they block airport road to protest the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

According to eyewitnesses who were at the scene, and have taken to social media to post live videos and photos of the attacks, hundreds of Nigerians were seen marching to Shoprite mall in Abuja to set the mall ablaze.

Although the Nigerian Police took control over the situation, preventing the protesters from attacking the mall as they fire teargas at the irate protesters, who in turn, burn tyres and light bonfires at the Shoprite outlet.

Tags from the story
Shoprite, Xenophobia Attack
0

You may also like

OMG!!!! Man sets his 15 year-old son on fire

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th February

Joe

BBNaija 2019: “I Am Not Herbert Macaulay’s Grandson” – Joe

Over 400 Nigerians are in South Africa Prison -Abdulrahman Dambazau

Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

It’s extremely painful!!! Davido reacts to Appeal Court judgement that favoured APC’s Oyetola

5 Things Only a Nigerian Politician Would Tweet

Minimum wage: Shehu Sani blasts governors opposing 30k

Femi Fanikapode and President Buhari

BUHARI, FOR GOD SAKE STOP THIS MADNESS – Fani Kayode

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie

Actor, Yul Edochie, Narrates How He Survived Ghastly Car Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *