Xenophobia: Buhari’s Special Envoy Returns From South Africa

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammed Buhari’s special envoy sent to South Africa has returned to Abuja after meeting with South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, according to Channels TV reports.

The special envoy, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, met with Ramaphosa on Friday afternoon where Buhari’s concern over recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa was conveyed to the South African president.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson to Ramaphosa has hinted that of Buhari will still visit South Africa in October as scheduled.

 

