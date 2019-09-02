Xenophobia: Cars, Properties Owned By Nigerians Set On Fire In South Africa [Video]

The ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans have taken a new turn as a new report confirms that properties, including cars belonging to Nigerians have been set on fire.

This attack, according to report, is also being meted out to other foreigners in the country.

The new attack is coming just after it was reported that South Africans allegedly raided the Nigerian embassy in the country.

Some Nigerians are said to be currently hiding in bushes due to the violence meted out on them.

Here is a video below;