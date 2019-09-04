Xenophobia: Davido Unfollows South African Rapper AKA On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has unfollowed South Africa’s rapper, AKA on Instagram after he posted on Twitter that he is disappointed in AKA over comments on xenophobia.

The anger towards AKA is as a result of the latest trend of Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Not only Davido is angry with AKA, self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy threatened he’s going to beat him next time they meet, while DMW act, Peruzzi also said he should never come to Nigeria.

See evidence below: