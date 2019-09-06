Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians In South Africa Suffers Setback

Plans by the Air Peace Airline to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa from Sept. 6 have suffered setback as a majority of those interested in the process have expired passports.

Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa, the airline, with the support of the Federal Government, had scheduled to begin evacuating Nigerians from South Africa from Sept. 6.

However, according to Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, in a statement in Lagos on Friday, most of the potential returnees were yet to renew their documents.

Onyema said the airline had already placed its Boeing 777 aircraft on standby and was only waiting for approval from the government.

“The Air Peace flight to South Africa will take off from the Lagos Airport and also return to Lagos. As earlier stated, the take-off could be Sept 9 or Sept 10.

“This is because the Nigerians in South Africa have to obtain travel certificates because many of them do not have travel documents and their passports have expired.

“Air Peace has placed its aircraft, Boeing 777 for the flight since Sept. 3, but the Nigerian High Commission needed time to register the Nigerians billed to travel.

“And, they are already doing that in Johannesburg and Pretoria.”