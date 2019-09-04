Xenophobia: FG Pulls Out Of World Economic Forum In South Africa

by Verity
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called off his participation at the World Economic Forum currently holding in South Africa.

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media.

The presidential aide said this in reaction to a tweet by Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage where she revealed that she had canceled her participation a show in South Africa later in September.

Read Also:Xenophobia: 3 African Presidents Announce Withdrawal From World Economic Forum In South Africa

Ahmad wrote: God bless you Tiwa, VP Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the World Economic Forum currently holding in South Africa but called it off in reaction to these gruesome attacks on Nigerians. #SayNoToXenophobia.

