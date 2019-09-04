I Will Protect Lagosians Against Criminal Elements: Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed to deal with any criminal trying to take advantage of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa to carry out criminal activities in the state.

The governor said this in a statement on Tuesday while assuring Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has taken proactive measures to protect Nigerians in South Africa.

The governor says he is very saddened by the attacks but also advised Lagosians not to allow themselves to be used to perpetuate criminality in the state.

Read the full statement below

While the Federal Government takes diplomatic and proactive actions to protect our brothers and sisters, as the Chief Security Officer of Lagos, I will protect the residents of Lagos against any criminal elements flying pretentious nationalist flags.

I am saddened by reports of violent and criminal activities against legitimate businesses across Lagos over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Do not allow yourself to be used as a tool by criminal elements.