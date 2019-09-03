Xenophobia: If Only Obasanjo Was Still The President – Nigerians React

by Verity
Obasanjo
Ex-President Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have left power years ago, but Nigerians have remembered him today to be an ‘actions president.

Following several reports of heartbreaking reports that Nigerians in South Africa are being killed in the most gruesome manners — many have said that of Obasanjo was the Commander-In-Chief, this could never have happened.

They took to Twitter to reel out several instances were the former Nigerian leader put his foot down and made a firm decision because Nigerians were killed abroad.

Some of the reactions

