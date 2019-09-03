Xenophobia: If Only Obasanjo Was Still The President – Nigerians React

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have left power years ago, but Nigerians have remembered him today to be an ‘actions president.

Following several reports of heartbreaking reports that Nigerians in South Africa are being killed in the most gruesome manners — many have said that of Obasanjo was the Commander-In-Chief, this could never have happened.

They took to Twitter to reel out several instances were the former Nigerian leader put his foot down and made a firm decision because Nigerians were killed abroad.

Some of the reactions

Under Obasanjo, Nigeria was a respected nation and this kinda thing dared not happen. He would’ve acted and sent a clear message to South Africa. That man was the definition of a GCFR! — King Iseunife 👑 (@TheShawnife) September 3, 2019

Obasanjo by now would have had SA's president in Aso Rock kneeling down and facing the wall. — Demilade Roberts (@DemiladeR) September 3, 2019

Could never be obasanjo. I think it was in Zambia or something. When they killed some Nigerians soldiers who were in peace keeping mission. Baba send bomber jets to level the village and then sent troops to clean up. Unrivaled Millitary might. Na GCFR be that. Not this one. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 3, 2019

Suddenly everybody know’s what obasanjo & PDP are capable of doing to the #Xenophobia happening in SouthAfrica. I never thought for once obasanjo & 16 years of PDP could be appreciated in this country. I thought they said obasanjo & 16years of PDP ruined the country. pic.twitter.com/QMCtLvsuf8 — QUDUS (@QdPaper) September 3, 2019

If it was during Obasanjo's Regime that SA Deputy Minister Of Police that did that video would have been collecting Slaps in one corner by now while South Africa's President will be doing Frog Jump in Aso Rock. A no nonsense President — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) September 3, 2019

I miss Obasanjo!! This can't happen during his tenureee, A ma pa iyalaya anybody 😩😩😩 — IYA ONI Weaves😂😂🤩 (@AuntyFeyi) September 3, 2019

Lol, obasanjo that shut down the French embassy because they wanted to test their atomic in the sahara. He doesn't take shit! — Jane⚡ (@jhaney_real) September 3, 2019

Not a fan of Obasanjo but the 8yrs he was President, Nigeria & Nigerians were respected by everyone to a certain level. OBJ pulled the plug on multimillion dollar ads running on CNN cos Jeff Koinage ran a story on militancy in Niger Delta for CNN. I think he was sacked too. — bigBaDwolF (@theofficialFEMI) September 3, 2019