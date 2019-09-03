Xenophobia: If Our Country Was Good, We Wouldn’t Go To South Africa – Davido

by Verity

Nigerian singer, Davido has also joined millions in the country to condemn the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The ‘If’ crooner who seemed very heartbroken, attributed the migration of many Nigerians to South Africa to the bad economic condition of the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Davido wrote: If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ??? 💔💔💔

 

