Xenophobia: Igbos Hail Air Peace Chairman For Airlifting Nigerians From South Africa

Many Nigerians of Igbo descent have showered praises on one of their own, Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace who funded the return of Nigerians from South Africa.

Following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, it became pertinent for them to return home.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Air Peace Offers Free Flights To Nigerians In South Africa

According to reports, many had lost their source of livelihood and some their precious lives, and their safety in South Africa no longer guaranteed.

It, therefore, became a matter of urgency to come back home to start afresh.

Air Peace had volunteered to airlift these Nigerians, free of charge – an act that would cost the company millions of naira. This has endeared Mr. Onyema to hearts of Nigerians, and for the Igbos, it’s a moment to be proud.

What some said;

Air peace ceo single handedly played presidential move.. Went to S. A and brought our people home free of charge? Can you imagine that level of humanity!!! Meanwhile our government still dy do I challenge you take one post.. — Chief Ezekwueche 👑 (@FBanks7) September 12, 2019

After they will tell you igbos are this and they are that. Allen Onyema the CEO of Air Peace is an Igbo man, who did not ask the stranded Nigerians in South Africa what tribe they are before rescuing them. Where's your favorite MCM? Igbos are not your problem. — PROF. DANGOTE SIDE CHICK Ph.D💧 (@honilatte) September 12, 2019

Mr Allen Onyeama CEO of Air Peace, an Igbo man from Mbosi in Anambra State, airlifting Nigerians in SA back home at no extra cost. What your government cannot do, Mr Allen Onyeama may your source never run dry. #igboamaka — Dr Grand (@Poshfelly) September 12, 2019

This is Mr. Allen Onyema, the Owner of Air Peace

He’s not a politician

He’s not a pastor

He’s not a celebrity musician/actor

He sent in his plane ✈️ to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa 🇿🇦 to escape being killed in the xenophobic attacks

Nigerians will never praise him pic.twitter.com/aEt58m2a5H — Umuode Village Zone (@UmuodeZone) September 12, 2019

Shout out to mr. Allen onyema chairman of air peace.Going out of his way and funding d flight to bring bck our brothers from SA We need more love. These are the real MVPs#saynotoxenophobia @Adacampbell @DrJoeAbah @OgbeniDipo — ready_to_wear_by_oma (@omarion_alexi) September 11, 2019

Never been on an Air peace plane before…have always used arik mana okwa ifuru from today henceforth…na Air peace get me and my family members

Mr allen onyema has a heart of gold and is a national treasure.

God bless Airpeace…God bless Mr Onyema…God bless the Igbo race. — PapaAdanna (@AdannaPapa) September 12, 2019

So, amongst all the wealthy companies, churches and pastors in Nigeria, it was just Air Peace @flyairpeace that volunteered to help the SA returnees? Unu di egwu! — Ngozichukwuka (@VivienNgozika) September 12, 2019