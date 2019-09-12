Xenophobia: Igbos Hail Air Peace Chairman For Airlifting Nigerians From South Africa

Air Peace

Many Nigerians of Igbo descent have showered praises on one of their own, Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace who funded the return of Nigerians from South Africa.

Following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, it became pertinent for them to return home.

According to reports, many had lost their source of livelihood and some their precious lives, and their safety in South Africa no longer guaranteed.

It, therefore, became a matter of urgency to come back home to start afresh.

Air Peace had volunteered to airlift these Nigerians, free of charge – an act that would cost the company millions of naira. This has endeared Mr. Onyema to hearts of Nigerians, and for the Igbos, it’s a moment to be proud.

What some said;

