Xenophobia: Irate Youths Attack MTN Office In Akwa Ibom

Some Nigerians have started a retaliation attack on South African businesses in the country as a new report has confirmed that an MTN office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state’s capital, has been vandalized.

This is coming after the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa which saw lives lost and properties destroyed.

The attack on MTN office saw so many properties belonging to the telecommunication company being vandalized.

See photos and videos taken from the scene of the incident below;