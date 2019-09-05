Xenophobia: Jim Ovia Withdraws From WEF In South Africa

Jim Ovia, popular Nigerian businessman, has announced that he would be withdrawing from the World Economic Forum(WEF) holding in South Africa barely 24 hours after he was insulted on social media alongside Oby Ezekwesili for participation despite the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The businessman made the announcement via a statement he made public on Thursday.

Part of the statement reads:

“Following the hypersensitivity of the issues surrounding the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens living in South Africa and to contribute his voice against the poor state of security regarding foreign nationals living in Africa, Jim Ovia has withdrawn from further activities at the World Economic Forum Africa 2019, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa”.