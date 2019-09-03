Xenophobia: Lekki Shoprite Pulled Down By Nigerians(VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Photo from the scene
Photo from the scene

Nigerians have taken laws into their hands and are currently disrupting business activities at the Osapa London, Lekki branch of Shoprite, a South African shopping mart, following the xenophobic attack melted on Nigerians living in South Africa.

As at the time of this report, men of the Nigerian police have not arrived at the scene and the angry Nigerians are currently threatening to burn down the building.

Read Also: Xenophobia: We Have Not Asked MTN, DSTV, Shoprite To Leave Nigeria – Abike Dabiri

The move is coming after several Nigerians called for the boycott on all South African products in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
lekki, Shoprite, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

PDP LOBBIES OONI FOR OMISORE’S RELEASE

Saraki To Nigerians – Take Agriculture More Seriously

Court remand suspects for the murder of Jumia agent

See How Much Mugabe Gifted His Sister In-Law On Her 60th Birthday

I am bigger than Nigeria – Gov. Rochas Okorocha Declares

Uncompleted 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos (Photos)

Ben Bruce Says Voting Should Be By SMS; Nigerians React (Photos)

BBNaija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BBNaija2019: Ebuka Confirms New Housemates Are In For N60 Million

Journalist caught in bed with a married woman forced to roll in the mud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *