Xenophobia: Lekki Shoprite Pulled Down By Nigerians(VIDEO)

Nigerians have taken laws into their hands and are currently disrupting business activities at the Osapa London, Lekki branch of Shoprite, a South African shopping mart, following the xenophobic attack melted on Nigerians living in South Africa.

As at the time of this report, men of the Nigerian police have not arrived at the scene and the angry Nigerians are currently threatening to burn down the building.

Read Also: Xenophobia: We Have Not Asked MTN, DSTV, Shoprite To Leave Nigeria – Abike Dabiri

The move is coming after several Nigerians called for the boycott on all South African products in Nigeria.

Watch the video below: