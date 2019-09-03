Xenophobia: Let Us Choose How We Want To Die — Cossy Orjiakor

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has reacted to the xenophobic attack melted on Nigerians living in South Africa by saying that the solution is not in barking on social media where nothing would happen.
She explained further that what should be done is that the Nigerian embassy in South Africa should help protect and sell the businesses of Nigerians in the country and remit the money so they can easily relocate.
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Each time we bark like Dogs online still nothing happens. . ✌️All I want the Nigerian Embassy to do is to help protect and sell the business belonging to Nigerians in SA and remit such money so they can easily relocate..🙏🏼 but are the embassy equipped for such? What can the Nigerian Government do about this? Well..am allergic to sorrows, I try to avoid it… I try to distance my self from it. We all gonna die so pls let’s choose how we want to die. If u want your death to be linked with xenophobia go to South Africa and start up a business … if u want your death to be linked to herdsmen u know where to go. . Let’s do the right thing. Accept our position in people’s life’s ….move on. Or move out…😢 Lagos is a beautiful city and very accommodating come back home… But if ur business is worth more than your life stay back in SA. 🌼RIP🌷REST IN PEACE IN ARREARS🌺