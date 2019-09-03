Xenophobia: Let Us Choose How We Want To Die — Cossy Orjiakor

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has reacted to the xenophobic attack melted on Nigerians living in South Africa by saying that the solution is not in barking on social media where nothing would happen.

Read Also: I Can;t Remember The Last Time I Had Sex: Cossy Orjiakor

She explained further that what should be done is that the Nigerian embassy in South Africa should help protect and sell the businesses of Nigerians in the country and remit the money so they can easily relocate.

See her post below: