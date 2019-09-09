Xenophobia: Man Who Fled Nigeria After 2019 Elections Returns Home

A Nigerian man, Chief Justice Igwe, has made headlines after he took to his Facebook page to announce that he is on his way back to the country due to the many xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Igwe, had just months before now fled the country following the announcement of the 2019 presidential election result.

Igwe, in February, had written on his Facebook page, ‘this election result is not interesting, finding my way out of this country now’.

His latest post on the social media platform sees him sharing photos of himself boarding a flight back to Nigeria following the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

See the full posts below;