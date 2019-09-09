Xenophobia: Man Who Fled Nigeria After 2019 Elections Returns Home

by Temitope Alabi
Chief Justice Igwe
Chief Justice Igwe

A Nigerian man, Chief Justice Igwe, has made headlines after he took to his Facebook page to announce that he is on his way back to the country due to the many xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Igwe, had just months before now fled the country following the announcement of the 2019 presidential election result.

Read Also: 5000 Jobs Lost Due To Anti-Xenophobia Protests In Lagos: Governor Sanwo-Olu

Igwe, in February, had written on his Facebook page, ‘this election result is not interesting, finding my way out of this country now’.

His latest post on the social media platform sees him sharing photos of himself boarding a flight back to Nigeria following the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

See the full posts below;

Chief Justice Igwe
Chief Justice Igwe
Tags from the story
Chief Igwe, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

President Buhari presides over FEC meeting

Why We Issued Certificate of Return to Ogah – INEC

Slay Corner: 6 Aso-ebi eye-popping Styles to ‘pepper them’ at any owambe

Bernie Ecclestone’s Mother-In-Law Freed

Barca defender Aleix Vidal ruled out for the season

Boko Haram strike again in Borno, kill 4 persons

Fayose

Why it’s important for Amina Zakari to reject new appointment

FG summons emergency meeting with health stakeholders over Meningitis outbreak

Nigerian Man Involved in an Accident with “God is Good Motors” calls out the company for abandoning him in the hospital (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *