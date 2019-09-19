Xenophobia: Mayor Of Johannesburg Says No Need To Apologise To Nigeria

The mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, has said that there is nothing for him to apologize to Nigerians about over the recent xenophobic attacks.

In a now-viral video, Mashaba blamed Nigerians living in South Africa for the massive unemployment rate of the citizens of the country.

“No, there is nothing for me to apologise about.

“What do you expect me to really apologise for?

“We are not going to turn a blind eye on such evil crime happening under our watch.

“The country [South Africa] also owes an official apology to the 10.2 million unemployed South Africans who are today without jobs as a result of billions of counterfeit goods being brought illegally into the country, killing local manufacturing.”

Watch the video below: