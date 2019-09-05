Xenophobia: NANS Issue Ultimatum For South Africans To Leave Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has issued an ultimatum to South Africans living in Nigeria to leave the country on or before Monday, 9th September, 2019.

NANS made the declaration following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

According to the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, who spoke on behalf of the student union, the body would not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari before taking decisive action at the end of the ultimatum.

His words:

“The anger of Nigerians, especially our constituency, seems to have gotten to a point of real reaction against South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.

“As students, we had embarked on mild struggles in the past against this inhuman act of the South Africans but the animals in human flesh have proven to us that, they can only stop if we up our actions against them”.

“Going forward, as young people who originally own this country, we would not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to take leadership and decisive position on the menace of the South Africans.”

“Firstly, all South African businesses must close every kind of business transactions opened at any point with our people in the next 12 hours.

“Secondly, by Thursday morning, all South African businesses operating in Nigeria must shut down totally as our comrades have been strategically positioned across the 36 states of the federation.

“Thirdly, South Africans living in Nigeria must leave our country latest by Monday morning.”