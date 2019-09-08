Xenophobia: Over 5000 Out Of Job Over Reprisal Attacks In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said over 5,000 people have lost their jobs to retaliatory attacks over xenophobia in South Africa.

Following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, many Nigerians in retaliation had taken to attacking South African businesses operating in Nigeria, especially Lagos State.

There were reports of looting at Shoprite stores, while MTN properties were vandalized by angry protesters.

Speaking on the matter, Sanwo-Olu said: “These are jobs where Nigerians are the ones that have been affected. So, we need to be able to take the lessons out of this, be stronger together and be able to
take corrective measures to ensure that things like these should certainly not repeat itself in our community.”

“We have seen the amount of enormous destruction in both plazas and the first thing is to condemn in strong terms whatever could have led to this. It is extensive destruction of people’s property.

“In both malls, over 5,000 people are out of jobs. These are jobs where Nigerians are the ones that have been affected.

“As a government, we have come out to condemn this and to assure the business community that ease of doing business is paramount to us and security of lives and property is part of the to-do list for us.

“We are charging our security operatives to stop at nothing to ensure  that they keep all of these facilities safe and secure.”

