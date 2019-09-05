Xenophobia: Police Arrest 125 Looters, Recover Loots In Lagos

by Valerie Oke
Mohammed Adamu
IGP Adamu Mohammed

The Nigerian Police says it has arrested 125 looters and recovered loots from the suspects in Lagos.

This, according to police, was after Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of the state was attacked and looted.

In a statement on Thursday, the police warned criminally-minded miscreants to stay off the streets as the full weight of the law will rest in anyone caught.

Read Also: Angry Nigerians Burn Down Police Van In Lekki After A Protester Was Shot Dead (Videos)

The statement reads in part; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni has ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

“This order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos State on 03/09/2019 by some miscreants who attacked and looted the Malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.

“The IGP condemns the violent attacks and notes that three police officers were seriously injured and a Police operational vehicle set ablaze.

“While recognizing the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterates that these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such lawbreaker.”

Tags from the story
police, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

[Video]: EKSU Student Runs Mad Shortly After Alighting From Bus

NAFDAC Parades 4 Over Importation Of Fake Drugs Worth N59bn

NAFDAC Parades 4 Over Importation Of Fake Drugs Worth N59bn

3 Nigerians Injured In Mecca Grand Mosque Disaster

African Insurance Organization Designates Nigeria As Global Capital For Kidnap For Ransom

Photos From Atiku Abubakar’s daughter, Rukaiya’s wedding in Yola

Lagos State Records Over 24,000 HIV Positive Cases In Two Years

Mobile Phone Usage Does Not Cause Cancer — Minister

Independence Day Bombing: Court Sentences Ebiware To Life Imprisonment [Photos]

Security In The North Has Improved – Aliyu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *