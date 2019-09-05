Xenophobia: Police Arrest 125 Looters, Recover Loots In Lagos

The Nigerian Police says it has arrested 125 looters and recovered loots from the suspects in Lagos.

This, according to police, was after Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of the state was attacked and looted.

In a statement on Thursday, the police warned criminally-minded miscreants to stay off the streets as the full weight of the law will rest in anyone caught.

The statement reads in part; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni has ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

“This order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos State on 03/09/2019 by some miscreants who attacked and looted the Malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.

“The IGP condemns the violent attacks and notes that three police officers were seriously injured and a Police operational vehicle set ablaze.

“While recognizing the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterates that these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such lawbreaker.”