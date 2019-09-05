Xenophobia: Rapper M.I Tenders Apology For Supporting South African Rapper AKA

Nigerian rap icon, MI Abaga has tendered an apology to Nigerians for his tweets which supported South African rapper, AKA after the latter made an insensitive statement about the plight of Nigerians in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

In his words, MI Abaga tweeted, ‘to everyone I offended yesterday I apologise.. It is always the right time for healing. I hope we can begin to listen to each other and discuss real lasting solutions. I know I will’.

“I have been insulted and threatened so much. And though a part of me wanted to turn to anger. I know that it was a test for me to lead with love. We have to see past our hurt into our hearts and fight hatred with love.

“Last, I pray that we will all have someone that will speak the truth on our behalf in spite of the repercussions. If I did so in error God will judge. But courage is being able to say no when everyone else says yes.. no matter the personal cost…