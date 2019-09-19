Xenophobia: Second Batch Of Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa Arrive Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerians evacuated
Nigerians evacuated

The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa over xenophobic attacks arrived the country on Wednesday night.

The Nigerians, numbering about 315, alongside the Head of Immigration and Consular Matters at Nigeria’s Consulate General in Johannesburg, Mr. Anthony Ogbe, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 7:20 pm.

Recall that many foreigners, including Nigerians in South Africa, were attacked by the citizens of the country.

Several properties were destroyed in the attacks.

