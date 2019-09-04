Xenophobia: South African Businesses Attacked In Zambia (VIDEO)

A new video is currently trending on the internet showing Zambians launching their own counter-attack on South African businesses operating in their country.

Their move followed after they were victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa along with west African, Nigerians.

In the now-viral video, Zambians were spotted looting and destroying Pick and Pay, a popular South African business operating in the country.

Wars songs were also chanted as angry mob destroyed the building housing the store with stones and dangerous weapons.

Watch the video below: