Xenophobia: South African President Apologises To Nigerians Over Attacks (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly apologised to the Nigerian government over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa

His public apology is coming few hours after a group in South Africa engaged in a peaceful protest to seek for forgiveness following the recent xenophobic attacks which led to the evacuation of some Nigerians in South Africa.

Head of South Africa’s special envoy, Mr Jeff Radebe tendered the apology on behalf of President Ramaphosa during a closed door meeting.

Watch the video below:

