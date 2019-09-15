Xenophobia: South African President Sends Special Envoy To Nigeria, Other African Countries

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has sent special envoys to Nigeria and other African counties who nationals were affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in his country.

According to the report, the special envoy will consist of a former minister in the presidency, Mr Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha.

The team will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence, which resulted in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property in the former apartheid nation.

The team will also reassure fellow African countries that South Africa was committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and to the rule of law — And also inform the governments of these countries, steps that have been taken by the South African Government to end xenophobic attacks and punish perpetrators.