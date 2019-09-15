Xenophobia: South African President Sends Special Envoy To Nigeria, Other African Countries

by Valerie Oke
President Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has sent special envoys to Nigeria and other African counties who nationals were affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in his country.

According to the report, the special envoy will consist of a former minister in the presidency, Mr Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha.

The team will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence, which resulted in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property in the former apartheid nation.

Read Also: Buhari, Ramaphosa To Meet Over Xenophobic Attacks Against Nigerians

The team will also reassure fellow African countries that South Africa was committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and to the rule of law — And also inform the governments of these countries, steps that have been taken by the South African Government to end xenophobic attacks and punish perpetrators.

 

Tags from the story
Cyril Ramaphosa, nigeria, South African president, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Troops Arrest Unidentified White Man In Sambisa Forest

Truck Drivers Given 48hrs to Clear off Lagos Bridges

Donald Trump to replace travel ban with targeted restrictions

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Why We Will Continue To Attack Southeast Leaders — Nnamdi Kanu

Bobrisky

‘There Is A Criminal With My Stage Name In Rivers’: Bobrisky

Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) calls for restructuring in Nigeria

Shocking!!!! Military operatives arrest Bishop for allegedly involved in Kidnapping

Ever Wondered Why You Look Damn Good In Mirrors But Terrible In Photos??? Here’s Why!!!

Wikipedia shuts down for 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *