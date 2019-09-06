Xenophobia: Stop Patronising MTN, Other South African Business — Oshiomhole

The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday urged the Federal Government and the citizens to boycott telecommunications company, MTN, and other South African firms in Nigeria.
Oshiomhole said this at the end of a closed-door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, while briefing journalists.
The former Edo state governor urged Nigerians to boycott MTN for 30 days as a signal to South African authorities that they are fed up with xenophobic attacks.
Read Also: Oshiomhole Reacts As Nigerians Dominate FBI’s Massive Bust Of Online Fraudsters
“Happily, we have indigenous networks like GLO, Airtel and 9mobile,” he said.
“Their landing right should be stopped. They should not have right to fly to any part of Nigeria until these issues are sorted out. Nigerians need to show that we are not cheap to be molested. The life of every Nigerian matters whether at home or abroad.”
He added that: “We need the government to recognise that Nigerians want more firm action because MTN cannot be carting away all that money; DSTV carting away so much money; Shoprite making so much money from their franchise and Stanbic Bank dealing with corporate Nigerians patronising the oil companies, making fabulous billions of dollars, yet South Africans are wasting away our young men and women who are struggling to manage small businesses.
Read Also: Xenophobia: Nationalize MTN, Other South African Businesses: APC Tell Buhari
“This is meant to give the government the support base it needs to proceed with further direct measures. Nigerians are united. We must protect Nigeria’s image and protect its citizens and businesses wherever they are. Any country that attacks our businesses, injury to one is injury all. That must be the philosophy. Nigeria first, and it must be Nigeria first at all times.”