Xenophobia: Stop Patronising MTN, Other South African Business — Oshiomhole

The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday urged the Federal Government and the citizens to boycott telecommunications company, MTN, and other South African firms in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole said this at the end of a closed-door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, while briefing journalists.

The former Edo state governor urged Nigerians to boycott MTN for 30 days as a signal to South African authorities that they are fed up with xenophobic attacks.

Read Also: Oshiomhole Reacts As Nigerians Dominate FBI’s Massive Bust Of Online Fraudsters

“Happily, we have indigenous networks like GLO, Airtel and 9mobile,” he said.