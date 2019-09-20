Xenophobia: T.B Joshua Donates N12m To South Africa Returnees

The general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T.B Joshua, has extended his magnanimity to the second batch of Nigerians who returned back into the country from South Africa by giving out whopping cash of N12m to them on Thursday, 19th September, to put their lives back on track

According to the church’s spokesman, Mr. Joseph, who received the returnees on behalf of T.B Joshua, the clergyman left the said cash behind while focusing on engagement outside the country.

“The man of God is fully aware of your presence even if he is not around and he has instructed that you should be well taken care of. He is also praying for you. This is what he’s known for.”

“You are the second set of people that came back and the first batch was also here last week and the man of God blesses them. So he feels what you are feeling right now and he shares your pains and that is why you are welcome here.”

“By the grace of God, the spirit of God will lead him to do what is best for you. Many of you have lost everything, you came back with nothing even though you properties, businesses are there.”

“The man of God said he cannot afford to close his eyes or turn deaf ears to your plights so with the support of Emmanuel TV Partners, the man of God has given everyone here today as returnees from South Africa the cash sum of N12 million.”