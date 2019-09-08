Xenophobia: TB Joshua Weeps Uncontrollably During Church Service

The General overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua, wept during a service on Sunday, over recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The cleric, who was singing a song he composed with Africa unity, being the main message, let the tears flow controllably as he sang each line.

Meanwhile, the prophet had said during a Saturday service in his church that no African country was self-sufficient.

He said, “If we cannot understand ourselves as Africans, how will other continents understand us.

“Dear Africans, we should not let fellow Africans feel unwelcomed in our countries.

“The world should know that every country has their challenges. The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Africa unite, we have a common enemy. Let’s us come together and fight the one enemy that has camouflage itself.”