Xenophobia: Tiwa Savage Cancels Performance In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has condemned the increasing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

There have been growing outrage over the recent xenophobic attacks, as a lot of people have called for the boycott South African businesses in Nigeria.

The popular singer, reacting to the continued killing of Nigerians, announced that she won’t be performing at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

She is joining a list of other top musicians who have called for a boycott of South Africa, such as Burna Boy, and Vector.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, south Africa, tiwa savage, Vector, xenophobic attacks
0

